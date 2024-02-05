Top Stories
Can I be fired while on long-term disability in Ontario?
SPONSORED: Another wave of layoffs has been occurring across various industries, adding a new level of stress for workers throughout Ontario. This situation creates an even greater level of uncertainty for those on long-term disability (LTD).
5:21
Only 35% of working Canadians aged 50 and older can afford to retire: report
-
3:37
U.S. election, rate cuts: How will the year ahead affect Canada?
-
6:34
It costs more than $1,300 per month to own a car in Canada: report
-
6:05
Here's why auto insurance is expected to rise in Canada this year
-
6:45
Researchers 'concerned' about some 'finfluencer' investing content
-
5:29
How will the Bank of Canada's rate hold impact the housing market?
-
-
Feb 2
Worried about retirement savings? Here's one way to catch up: Dale Jackson5:21
Worried about retirement savings? Here's one way to catch up: Dale Jackson
Investing for retirement later in life shortens the time for investments to compound, but there is at least one advantage for older Canadians in their peak earning years.
-
24m ago
Snap is cutting 10% of staff as social media copes with ad slump
Snap Inc. is reducing its workforce by roughly 10 per cent worldwide, joining the chorus of technology companies that have announced a fresh round of cuts since the start of the year.
-
Feb 25:39
Canada signs letter of intent with AI giant Nvidia during CEO's Toronto trip
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says Canada has signed a letter of intent with artificial intelligence chip giant Nvidia to boost computing power.
-
1h ago
The Daily Chase: Foreign homebuyer ban extended
Here are five things you need to know this morning.
-
16h ago7:53
Markets today: Bond yields climb as Fed sticks to cautious script
Treasury yields rose and stocks fell as Federal Reserve officials doubled down on the message that they’re not ready to call victory over inflation just yet.
-
Feb 2
Privatization would give Indigo needed flexibility to restructure: experts6:01
Privatization would give Indigo needed flexibility to restructure: experts
Indigo Books & Music Inc. received a privatization offer on Thursday from the company’s controlling shareholder, and experts say the proposed deal would give the struggling retailer needed flexibility to restructure.
-
Feb 210:35
Meta's US$197 Billion surge is biggest in stock-market history
Meta Platforms Inc. just became Wall Street’s top comeback kid.
-
15h ago5:11
Oil price news: Oil turns lower as Fed rate outlook dents geopolitical premium
Oil reversed an earlier increase, with U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell having quelled expectations that interest rates will fall in March.
-
Feb 2
EXCLUSIVE: Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew on his net-zero economic vision4:24
EXCLUSIVE: Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew on his net-zero economic vision
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says he wants his province to be an example of what a net-zero economy can look like.
-
Jan 3110:06
Flair CEO addresses unpaid taxes story, property seizure threat
The CEO of Flair Airlines is criticizing media coverage of the airline’s tax debts as “sensationalist” and claiming that his company’s bills have had no impact on operations.
-
Feb 2
The Week Ahead: Toronto housing numbers; BoC Governor speech
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
-
Feb 16:51
Real estate receiverships on the rise as projects stall
From one of Canada’s tallest condo towers to bare tracts of land, residential development projects across the country are increasingly being pushed into receivership.
-
Feb 26:03
Small-cap innovation stocks with upside: ATB analyst
Canadian small-cap innovation stocks are an area often overlooked by investors, but an analyst says the sector is primed for growth this year.
-
Feb 2
Business insolvencies in 2023 had the largest increase in 36 years: report7:48
Business insolvencies in 2023 had the largest increase in 36 years: report
Business insolvencies had the sharpest increase in more than three decades last year, according to a new report, which highlights that Canadian firms are struggling with higher debt-carrying costs.
-
Feb 26:34
January auto sales jump nearly 15% as 'pent-up demand' continues to drive trends
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says auto sales jumped 14.9 per cent in January compared with the year before.
-
Jan 315:19
Economists react to latest GDP numbers
Economists say Canada’s GDP showed surprising momentum at the end of last year after Statistics Canada figures showed better-than-expected growth in November and a early signs of an uptick in December.