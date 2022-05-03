(Bloomberg) -- Estee Lauder Cos. had its biggest drop in two years after pandemic lockdowns in China contributed to what one analyst called a “catastrophic” forecast cut.

The fragrance and beauty company now sees earnings per share, excluding some items, in the range of $7.05 and $7.15 for the fiscal year ending this summer, according to a statement on Tuesday. The prior forecast in February called for earnings of $7.43 to $7.58. The outlook for organic sales growth this year was cut to 5% to 7%, down from a prior view of 8% to 10% growth.

Estee Lauder attributed the bleaker guidance to store closures and supply-chain disruptions in China, higher costs, and disruptions in Europe due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In particular, the company cited the lockdown in Shanghai, which limited capacity at distribution facilities beginning in the middle of March. Chief Executive Officer Fabrizio Freda said the company is “confident that our business in China will rebound when Covid abates.”

In the meantime, the implied outlook for the current quarter looks “catastrophic,” according to Bernstein Autonomous analyst Callum Elliott. By his estimates, the company is suggesting organic sales will fall 10% to 18% this quarter. He said it’s possible that “management is just being incredibly conservative.”

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman said the severity of the forecast cuts was “deeply” surprising.

“To be sure, with a major distribution center in Shanghai, we probably should have been braced for more short-term pressure on the business,” she wrote. “While others may well have been better prepared for today’s release, we don’t expect anyone will have expected a shock to EPS of this degree.”

Shares of the New York-based company slid as much as 13%, their biggest drop since March 2020, before paring the decline. The stock had already tumbled 30% so far this year through Monday’s close.

Higher transportation and logistics costs are expected to be somewhat offset through price increases and cost savings, Estee Lauder said. Longer term, the company still expects to return to 6% to 8% sales growth, 0.5% operating margin expansion, and double-digit growth in adjusted earnings per share excluding currency fluctuations.

