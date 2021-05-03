(Bloomberg) -- Estee Lauder Cos. reported third-quarter sales that came in short of analysts’ estimates despite early signs of travel bouncing back.

Sales rose in every region but didn’t meet expectations, with demand for makeup still stifled as customers don’t see many occasions to wear cosmetics like lipstick. Global net sales for the period ended March 31 rose 16% to $3.86 billion, or 13% excluding currency fluctuations, the company said Monday in a statement.

Resurgences in Covid-19 cases also caused temporary shutdowns of stores in several important markets including the U.K., Japan, Canada, France and Brazil. Consumer traffic to stores globally remains down globally compared to pre-pandemic levels, the company said.

The shares fell 3.5% as of 7:40 a.m. before regular trading in New York on Monday. They climbed 18% this year through April 30.

Still, the cosmetics giant said signs of a travel recovery were apparent, with shoppers returning to stores in transit hubs as tourism starts to inch back after grinding to a near total halt amid travel restrictions and shutdowns. Estee Lauder’s global travel retail business for the quarter grew year-over-year despite a lack of international travelers. That includes stores in places like airports and train stations.

The company expects reported net sales to climb as much as 12% this fiscal year, or as much as 10% excluding currency impacts.

