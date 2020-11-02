(Bloomberg) -- Estee Lauder Cos. sees a revival in China’s tourism -- a promising sign in a critical growth market for international brands.

Chief Executive Officer Fabrizio Freda said Monday that Chinese travel stores -- the type seen in airports and train stations -- were a “stand-out performer” in the company’s most recent quarter, posting double-digit growth. Global travel sales, meanwhile, were flat from a year earlier.

“Demand from the Chinese consumer was very strong,” Freda said on a conference call with analysts, citing the reopening of more travel corridors in Asia and robust online sales.

Estee Lauder shares surged as much as 8.3% to $237.82 in New York trading on Monday, touching a record high.

Travelers are flocking to duty-free shops on Hainan Island, a southern province known for its beach resorts, Freda said. New policies boosted purchase limits for shoppers more than threefold in July, as the Chinese government seeks to turn the area into a commercial hub. Executives said travel sales in Hong Kong were robust as well.

It’s a welcome change for Estee Lauder and its cosmetics rivals such as L’Oreal SA and Shiseido Co. Makeup sales have taken a hit during the outbreak, with people seeing little reason to wear lipstick and foundation under face masks. Last quarter, all but one of Estee Lauder’s makeup brands had sales declines. Strong skin-care sales for labels like La Mer have been able to partially offset that.

Net sales fell 9% for the quarter ended Sept. 30, after excluding currency impact. Estee Lauder doesn’t yet expect a return to growth, forecasting a 3% to 5% drop in net sales for the next quarter.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.