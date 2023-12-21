(Bloomberg) -- Estonia’s government plans more spending cuts after scrapping the introduction of new tax hikes to help curb the budget deficit amid the European Union’s longest recession.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas’s administration had planned to expand the tax burden to fill a shortfall seen at €430 million ($470 million) in 2025. But that position is changing after the central bank said the economic contraction that’s already lasted seven quarters will continue into next year, with unemployment set to climb to 9%.

“We’ve reached the Estonian people’s ceiling for further tax hikes,” Finance Minister Mart Vorklaev said in an interview. “I think we need to primarily focus on cutting costs.”

The government introduced a slew of levies this year in the Baltic nation of 1.3 million to ramp up military spending due to concerns of a potential future conflict with neighboring Russia. Ministers also scaled back social spending as they sought to keep the deficit within the EU’s target of 3% of gross domestic product.

“The tax changes we made before the summer were primarily due to the fact that we raised our defense spending to 3.2% next year,” Vorklaev said in Tallinn Wednesday. “This year, we bought as much ammunition as we did in total in the period since regaining our independence.”

Estonia’s competitiveness abroad has suffered after being hit by rampant inflation and the severing of Europe’s ties with Russia in the wake of the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. Exporters who fuel the Estonian economy had previously been able to buy cheap timber and metal from Russia for construction projects with key trading partners in Finland and Sweden.

“Our exports have dropped off and secondly Russia’s attack against Ukraine has closed off access to cheaper raw materials,” Vorklaev said. “Perhaps it’s a surprise to our country and companies that we were so dependent.”

While Estonia plans to borrow €2 billion in 2024, the nation still has Europe’s lowest debt-to-GDP level. But the “bad surprise” of rising interest rates has left the government reluctant to borrow more, Vorklaev said.

“We are in a deep hole with our budget deficit,” he said. “It’s unsustainable.”

