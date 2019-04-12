(Bloomberg) -- Estonia will expand its investigation into money laundering allegations against Danske Bank A/S to include Swedbank AB of Sweden.

The decision follows a criminal complaint filed by Hermitage Capital Management co-founder Bill Browder. Swedbank, which is based in Stockholm, is the biggest financial presence in the Baltic region.

The development follows months of allegations against Sweden’s oldest lender, including claims that it may have handled more than $100 billion in suspicious flows between 2010 and 2016. The bank has since fired its chief executive officer, Birgitte Bonnesen, and parted ways with the chairman who had backed her, Lars Idermark. Swedbank is being investigated by the financial supervisory authorities of Sweden and Estonia. Authorities in the U.S. are also looking into the case.

