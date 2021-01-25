Estonia Gets New Cabinet With Women in Almost Half of Top Jobs

(Bloomberg) -- Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas’s government was confirmed by parliament less than two weeks after the previous coalition collapsed amid a corruption probe.

Parliament voted 70-30 on Monday to confirm the two-party coalition made up of Kallas’s Reform Party and former Prime Minister Juri Ratas’s Centre Party. The government, led by the country’s first female prime minister, will be appointed by President Kersti Kaljulaid Tuesday.

The fall of the Baltic country’s previous government marked an end to a rocky two years in power where members of the junior coalition partner EKRE repeatedly sparked scandals with racist and homophobic comments as well as insulting Finland’s prime minister and questioning Joe Biden’s victory in November’s U.S. presidential election.

The European Union and North Atlantic Treaty Organization member will see six of 14 ministries headed by women and control 59 of the legislature’s 101 seats. Estonia follows Lithuania in splitting government posts almost equally between women and men.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.