Estonia Prime Minister Kallas Gets Mandate From President to Form New Government

(Bloomberg) -- Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas received a mandate from President Alar Karis to form a new administration after she clinched a coalition deal last week.

Kallas has called for the Estonian parliament, which is on summer recess, to convene for a special session on Friday to vote on the new coalition, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

“Our government came to lead the country at a very difficult time, with the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s war against Ukraine and the energy crisis,” Kallas said in the statement.

The Estonian prime minister struck a deal for a new three-party coalition government, ending a political stalemate that’s dragged on for months as the Baltic NATO and EU nation of 1.3 million confronts inflation, an energy supply crunch and security challenges posed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

