(Bloomberg) -- Estonia’s finance minister walked back comments in which he’d implied that Swedbank AB had let the Russian secret service use its services.

Swedbank shares fell on Wednesday after an interview published in Dagens Industri cited Estonian Finance Minister Martin Helme as saying the lender hadn’t been truthful with the regulator in Tallinn. In the interview, Helme suggested there was an apparent link between Russian security services and money that was moved via Swedbank.

Speaking in Tallinn on Thursday, Helme said he wasn’t able to provide “concrete information” that showed such a link. “I was referring to general suspicious flows through Estonian banks. That was what I was trying to explain,” he said in an interview. “Although, when we spoke specifically about Swedbank, it is true that money laundering suspicions are linked to their client selection.”

Helme told reporters in the Estonian capital that it’s “not very surprising if we presume that the money that has been moved” through banks being investigated for laundering was in fact “shadow money” tied to the Russian state.

Swedbank is being investigated in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and the U.S. amid allegations it may have handled more than $100 billion in potentially suspicious transactions via its Baltic operations.

If Swedbank was used by the Russian secret service, it would raise the risk of a substantial fine.

“Transactions involving Russian security services and terror financing would increase the likelihood that U.S. sanctions were violated, taking this case beyond just a money laundering case,” said Elliott Z. Stein, a senior litigation analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence in New York. “That would make it an even more serious case for U.S. authorities and increases the likelihood that U.S. authorities will impose a fine rather than merely deferring to Estonian and Swedish authorities.”

