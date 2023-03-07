Mar 7, 2023
Estonia’s Premier Targets New Coalition With Two Liberal Parties
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said she’ll seek a new ruling coalition with two social liberal parties two days after a strong election victory.
Kallas’s center-right Reform Party will seek to forge an alliance with Estonia 200, a liberal political newcomer, and the Estonian Social Democrats, a center-left party that’s in her current government. The three-way formation would control 60 seats in Estonia’s 101-seat parliament.
Kallas, who said she’ll start talks on Wednesday, said parties would find common ground on security issues, the green transition and social welfare.
