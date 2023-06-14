(Bloomberg) -- Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas’s governing coalition secured a majority in the first of a series of confidence votes in parliament, shouldering past the opposition to clear the way for subsidy cuts.

The government in Tallinn has called a series of confidence votes to overcome parliamentary maneuvering led by the far-right EKRE party. The opposition has attacked Kallas over wide-ranging tax hikes and child-benefit cuts aimed at reining in a budget deficit projected at 4.3% of economic output this year.

The legislative jousting was a response to EKRE’s attempt to hold up Kallas’s agenda, which involved the opposition party submitting more than 1,000 amendments to the bills. The ruling parties aimed to hold the votes before the end of the spring session.

Kallas has come under pressure after her government introduced the tax hikes, with the opposition accusing her of blindsiding voters with the increases after not mentioning them on the campaign trail. Support for EKRE has surged, with polls last month showing the party edging ahead of Kallas’s Reform just three months after it scored a solid election victory. Polls this month show Reform again in the lead.

