(Bloomberg) -- Estonia’s top diplomat called for a European Union-wide ban on travel visas for Russian citizens, saying the bloc should further isolate the country as President Vladimir Putin pushes ahead with his invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, on a three-day diplomatic trip to Ukraine, said the measure should be added to the next round of sanctions targeting the Kremlin. He raised the issue during a meeting Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“We have to raise the cost of Russian aggression through additional sanctions, weapons and by increasingly isolating Russia,” Reinsalu, 47, said in a phone interview from Kyiv.

Estonia’s government under Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has been a vocal advocate of tough sanctions and a staunch backer of military aid, spending a third of its national defense budget to assist Kyiv. Estonia halted tourism, work and study visas to Russian nationals after the invasion began on Feb. 24.

Individual EU member states, including the Baltic nations and the Czech Republic, have imposed restrictions on issuing visas for Russian nationals on top of a halt to direct flights from Russia. But an EU-wide visa ban has yet to gain consensus across the 27-member bloc.

Estonia has seen an uptick in Russians entering the country since Moscow lifted Covid-19 restrictions in July, many of whome have visas from other EU members. The bloc’s Schengen area allows free travel within the zone.

Reinsalu said he is seeking support among others ahead of a new package being assembled later this month, anticipating an increasingly hard stance from the Kremlin as the region faces an energy crisis.

“It’s going to be a very difficult winter,” he said. “Russia will certainly try to take advantage of the situation to break Western unity.”

Reinsalu, who said Russia is seeking to “destroy Ukrainian statehood,” signaled he wanted to go further, expressing support for a Latvian policy requiring Russian citizens entering the country to sign a document condemning the invasion.

“What’s important is that there are no signs of fatigue in political support for Ukraine,” Reinsalu said.

