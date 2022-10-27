50m ago
Estonia’s Train Network Disrupted With Communication Lines Down
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Estonia’s train network reported nationwide delays because of an unidentified problem with communication cables, rail operator AS Eesti Raudtee said Thursday.
Rail traffic is being operated manually in some cases, while other routes are being replaced with bus transit. The operator couldn’t immediately determine the cause of the disruption, spokeswoman Monika Lilles said late Thursday.
