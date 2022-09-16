(Bloomberg) -- Estonia’s governing coalition reached a deal on its 2023 budget, including plans to expand electricity subsidies and raise public-sector salaries as the nation copes with the European Union’s highest inflation rate of more than 25%.

“Next year’s budget has basically been put together,” Finance Minister Keit Pentus-Rosimannus said in a Facebook post on Friday, highlighting funding decisions for defense, energy subsidies and pay raises.

The draft budget needs to be presented to parliament by the end of September.

Estonia’s consumer-price inflation ran at almost triple the euro-area average of 9.1% in August, according to Eurostat. Its Baltic neighbors Latvia and Lithuania are next on the list, with readings of more than 21% each.

