(Bloomberg) -- Estonia is pushing the European Union to seize more than €150 billion ($162 billion) of frozen Russian assets before the end of the year in an effort to lock in lasting policies that stretch beyond the US election cycle.

EU leaders have sounded the alarm after comments by Donald Trump, the Republican front-runner to return to the presidency, revived worries about the US’s commitment to NATO. Trump’s intervention over immigration policies in Congress has also imperiled $60 billion in US aid to Ukraine, which is desperately needed to repel Russia’s military campaign.

“It’s key that the assets are seized before the end of the year, or preferably by the US election,” Jonatan Vseviov, the secretary general of Estonia’s Foreign Ministry, told Bloomberg in an interview. “If we wait too long, it could be too late.”

As Russia’s invasion approaches the two-year mark, the EU and the Group of Seven have frozen more than €250 billion in Russian central bank assets and are discussing how the money could be used to contribute to Ukraine’s reconstruction.

The vast majority of the assets are in Europe at clearing house Euroclear in Belgium, where they generated some €4.4 billion in profits in 2023.

The EU is working toward plans to apply a windfall tax on those revenues, with some member states and officials hoping to have a final agreement by Feb. 24, when the Russian invasion hits the two-year point. It’s unclear whether the deadline is feasible, since several member states have been holding up the process citing legal complexities.

Meanwhile, the G-7 has pledged to make Russia pay to rebuild Ukraine and to keep sanctioned assets frozen until it does. Several nations, including France and Germany, have so far resisted the option of confiscating the frozen assets outright due to legal concerns and the consequences it might have for the stability of the euro.

At a technical level, the G-7 is exploring the legal feasibility of using the assets as collateral to raise funds for Ukraine.

Estonia is already working through domestic legislation that, if approved, would allow it to eventually seize any Russian assets frozen in the Baltic nation.

Vseviov said the war in Ukraine has reached a “plateau on the frontlines and politically,” making Russian President Vladimir Putin believe that time is on his side.

Russia will likely leverage its advantage in ammunition stockpiles and could occupy more Ukrainian territory if crucial aid isn’t delivered to Kyiv, Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service said in a report on Tuesday.

This year “has to be about building policies that have staying power and reflect longer-term continuity,” Estonian official said. “It isn’t about strategic autonomy per se, but the strategic ability to act as Europeans.”

--With assistance from Jorge Valero, Viktoria Dendrinou and Ott Tammik.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.