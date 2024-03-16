(Bloomberg) -- Estonian Justice Minister Kalle Laanet resigned Saturday after a dispute with the country’s chief prosecutor and a media report on the minister’s work-related expenses, the public broadcaster ERR reported.

Laanet, who was previously the Baltic nation’s defense minister, said he would resign to allow Prime Ministers Kaja Kallas’ three-party coalition government to continue to operate smoothly.

A report on Saturday by the weekly Eesti Ekspress said Laanet had expensed thousands of euros in rent for an apartment in Tallinn, the nation’s capital, that he leased from his stepson.

