(Bloomberg) -- Estonia’s interior minister blamed past ruling parties, including one that’s a current governing partner, for allowing the “laundering of hundreds of billions of rubles, dollars and euros” through the country’s banks.

Prosecutors are investigating what has been called Europe’s largest ever money-laundering scandal after Danske Bank A/S admitted last year that much of about $230 billion that flowed through its Estonian unit in the nine years through 2015 was probably suspicious.

Citing information he gleaned from a meeting at his ministry, Mart Helme of the nationalist EKRE party said laundered funds had remained in the Baltic euro-member state in amounts "sufficient to pay off everyone."

“This thing is really, really bad -- this bomb will explode at some point,” he said in an interview with the Delfi news website. “This bomb contains huge corruption. Corrupt money for a lot of different people has remained here in Estonia.”

Helme specifically blamed the ruling coalition of the opposition Reform Party and the Social Democrats. He also named the Isamaa party, which is now one of EKRE’s partners in the three-party government.

Helme declined to comment on whether politicians had been paid off. In February, he sent a public letter to the prosecutor general and security service, urging them to publish all the information they had on the Estonian cases a month before parliamentary elections.

