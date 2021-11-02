(Bloomberg) -- Estonian Culture Minister Anneli Ott resigned after criticism from coalition partners that her incomplete vaccination against the coronavirus prevented her from attending public events tied to her role.

Ott, until recently the only unvaccinated Estonian government minister, told reporters on Tuesday that she has now received her first dose. She also said she’s personally not against vaccines.

This outgoing minister, a member of the Centre Party, criticized her party’s coalition partner for implementing what she said were overly harsh coronavirus restrictions in this European Union member state.

