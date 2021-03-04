(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said Estonia was headed for a “very difficult” month as the coronavirus surges amid the nation’s toughest lockdown restrictions to date.

The rise of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in Estonia is now the second-highest in the European Union. The Tallinn stock exchange fell about 1%, the biggest drop since Feb. 10.

“The spread of the virus is explosive,” Kallas was cited as saying by the BNS news service on Thursday. “We all must restrict ourselves. The month of March will be very difficult.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.