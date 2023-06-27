(Bloomberg) -- Estonian President Alar Karis said he ratified the country’s same-sex marriage law as well as several controversial tax hikes while also criticizing the government for the methods used to pass the bills.

The coalition government led by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas managed to pass the laws earlier this month using numerous confidence votes to end weeks of filibustering. Karis, at a news conference Tuesday announcing he signed the measures, warned the government cannot use those same tactics indefinitely when the legislature’s new session begins in the fall because that would amount to “switching off parliament.”

