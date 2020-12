Eswatini Prime Minister Dlamini Dies of Unknown Cause After Covid Diagnosis

(Bloomberg) -- Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini has died, the government said, without disclosing the cause of death. He was 52.

Dlamini died while receiving medical attention in South Africa, the government said in a statement. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 last month, the Swaziland Observer reported.

