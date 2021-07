(Bloomberg) -- Eswatini’s King Mswati III has appointed Cleopas Dlamini as the nation’s prime minister, more than six months after the death of the previous leader of government.

Dlamini will take over from Themba Masuku, who was acting in the role since Ambrose Dlamini died in December. The new prime minister was the chief executive officer of Eswatini’s Public Service Pension Fund.

