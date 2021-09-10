(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co.’s “Eternals,” a new Marvel superhero movie from Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, will debut exclusively in theaters when it’s released later this year, giving struggling cinema owners another big title to draw fans back to the big screen.

The picture, starring Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden, is slated to open in theaters on Nov. 5, Disney said Friday in an email. It’s part of a slate, including “Encanto” and a revival of “West Side Story,” that will play exclusively in theaters before going online.

Disney scored a big hit last weekend with another new Marvel feature, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” and that led to the company’s decision to schedule the rest of its 2021 films for exclusive theatrical runs.

Box-office sales have remained in the doldrums this year, in part because studios are now releasing many of their movies online on the same day they open in cinemas. That’s cut ticket sales and hampered the efforts of chains like AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. to lure back consumers worried about Covid-19. Studios are sitting on a backlog of movies from 2020, when theaters were closed by the pandemic.

A few films have managed to overcome that hesitancy -- and exclusive runs in theaters have helped. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” set records for Labor Day holiday sales last week while playing only in theaters. Universal Pictures’ “F9: The Fast Saga,” has taken in more than $710 million in box-office sales globally this year.

