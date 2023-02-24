​ETFs: Three hot picks from Aniket Ullal Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

Investors who want to continue to put their money in the markets despite recession risks could find some solace in the exchange-traded-funds (ETF) space, one financial expert advised.



Speaking with BNN Bloomberg's Amber Kanwar on Friday, Aniket Ullal, head of ETF data and analytics at CFRA Research, said a combination economic risks could place dividend yielding ETF’S as a top investment opportunity for those looking to shield their money during uncertain times.



“We’re looking at investors being an environment where they want to protect their downside — so stay invested in equities but at the same time address macro risks,” Ullal said.



He recommended Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV), Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC) and SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) as his three hot ETF picks.



Ullal, his family members, his firm and his investment banking clients do not own any of the stocks mentioned above.



