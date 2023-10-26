​ETFs to buy and stay away from this year: expert The Canadian Press

There will likely be a record number of new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) available to investors this year, according to a research expert who has identified the names he is most bullish on.



Aniket Ullal, head of ETF data and analytics at CFRA Research, told BNN Bloomberg on Thursday in the rush of new ETFs hitting the market in 2023, he believes investors should look to buy ETF's with a focus on emerging markets. He recommended a particular Japan-hedged ETF while advising people to steer clear of a real estate index fund.



“Not all sectors of real estate (are) struggling,” he said. “Obviously industrial-type sectors are benefiting from e-commerce and reshoring, and a lot of these ETFs tend to be diversified, but at the moment this sector faces some headwinds.”



Ullal reccomended investors buy the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC), the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DXJ). He advised people do not buy Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ).



He, his family, his firm and his investment banking clients do not own any shares of in the ETFs mentioned above.



