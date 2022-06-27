(Bloomberg) -- Ether, the second-biggest cryptocurrency, has steadied out around its 200-week moving average. The token rallied from a low of $880.70 on June 19 to as high as $1,279.06 on Sunday, though has since fallen back to around $1,200 -- which is where the 200-WMA sits. Cryptocurrencies have struggled amid Federal Reserve rate hikes and inflation. The tokens are off their worst levels from a week ago and have shown signs of stabilization since then.

