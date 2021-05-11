(Bloomberg) -- Ether may be setting up for a pullback after reaching overbought conditions with a year-to-date rally of more than 400%. The second-biggest cryptocurrency needs to digest its rapid rise to $4,000, according to David Keller, chief market strategist at StockCharts.com. And Miller Tabak + Co.’s Matt Maley pointed to the daily relative-strength index at around 90, which to him shows that the digital asset “is getting extremely overbought on a short-term basis” and may struggle for upside in the near term.

