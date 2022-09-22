(Bloomberg) -- Ether has lost 22% this week, the most since mid-June, and evidence based on technical analysis points to more downside. The token’s relative strength index -- a gauge of price momentum -- dipped below the “oversold” reading of 30 on Thursday. In the past, though, investors that bet on a tactical bounce based on the RSI indicator lost money in the short term -- with the cryptocurrency down 16% on average 20 days after what is often a signal to buy.

