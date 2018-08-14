(Bloomberg) -- Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin said he’s not overly concerned about this year’s collapse in the prices of cryptocurrencies and that “trader types” are driving volatility.

“We’ve seen six big bubbles, and each more epic” than the last, since the development of Bitcoin, Lubin said during an interview on Bloomberg Television. “When you look back. each seem like little pimples on a chart.”

After leaving Ethereum, a blockchain-based platform for smart contracts and applications, Lubin founded ConsenSys Inc., which helps startups build on top of the Ethereum network.

Ether has tumbled by as much 27 percent this week, the biggest two-day drop since February. The price slumped to as low as $251, the lowest since November.

Ether skyrocketed over $1,000 in February in part as startups built projects on top of the Ethereum blockchain and sold digital tokens in exchange for ether in crowd sales known as initial coin offerings. Investors who bought Ether to participate in those ICOs drove up the price. Now, some of those projects are cashing out to cover expenses and on concern this year’s cryptocurrency bear market will drag out, traders said.

