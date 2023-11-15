(Bloomberg) -- A new House Ethics Committee report on Representative George Santos set for release on Thursday will re-energize efforts to expel the indicted New York congressman, according to the panel’s chairman.

There is no explicit recommendation in the report for removal or any other sanction to be taken against the scandal-plagued lawmaker, Chairman Michael Guest, a Mississippi Republican said.

Still, he said, “I do expect there will be another motion to expel Mr. Santos at that point, based on the information contained in the report.”

Guest wouldn’t describe what new information the committee has uncovered. But he said the committee’s review of Santos’s conduct has been “unprecedented — at least in the time that I’ve served on the committee, for the number of allegations that have been forthcoming.”

Representative Nick LaLota, who represents a neighboring New York district, said he already plans to make another effort to expel Santos. LaLota was one of 24 Republicans who joined Democrats in an unsuccessful attempt to kick Santos out of Congress earlier this month.

Santos faces a federal indictment on Long Island alleging that he filed false campaign finance and disclosure reports, stole money from donors, and committed unemployment insurance fraud. The Ethics Committee is investigating those allegations in addition to a complaint of sexual misconduct in his congressional office.

Santos has denied wrongdoing. His trial on criminal charges is scheduled for September 2024, two months before the next congressional election.

Expulsion from the House has only happened five times in history. It takes a two-thirds majority to expel a House member, and in the two instances since the Civil War lawmakers didn’t act until after their colleague was convicted of a crime.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has suggested the House should stick to the precedent of waiting for a criminal conviction as a matter of fairness.

For Republicans, removing Santos would further narrow their slim 221-213 House majority, which Johnson says leaves “no margin for error.”

Guest said the Ethics Committee decided to not make any recommendations for punishment because that would have required a much longer review process lasting well into next year.

But he said, “I believe some of that due process has been played out by the work of the investigative subcommittee and the ethics committee.”

Ohio Democrat Jim Traficant was the last lawmaker expelled from the House, in 2002 after his conviction on bribery, racketeering and tax evasion charges.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.