(Bloomberg) -- Ethiopian authorities have requested assistance from France’s aviation accident investigation agency to analyze the black boxes from Sunday’s fatal crash, the agency known as BEA tweeted.

FAA acting administrator Daniel Elwell said earlier in the day that France was expected to take the black boxes. Germany declined a request from Ethiopia to review them, saying it doesn’t have the needed technical capabilities.

Further reading: Ethiopia Aims to Send 737 Black Boxes to Europe in Snub to U.S.

--With assistance from Alan Levin and Brendan Case.

To contact the reporter on this story: Rita Devlin Marier in San Francisco at rdevlin5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Clementine Fletcher at cfletcher5@bloomberg.net, Nathan Crooks

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.