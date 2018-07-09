(Bloomberg) -- Ethiopia will resume using Eritrean ports after the leaders of both countries agreed to restore diplomatic ties, ending almost two decades of strife, Fana Broadcasting Corp. reported.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrived in the Eritrean capital, Asmara, Sunday for talks with President Isaias Afwerki during which the two heads of state discussed how to resolve their “intricate border issues” and normalizing relations, the state-owned Ethiopian News Agency reported.

The nations have been at odds since a 1998-2000 border war and a rapprochement began after Abiy became Ethiopian premier in April. Eritrea seceded from Ethiopia in 1993 after decades of conflict.

