(Bloomberg) -- Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed signed a peace agreement in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Eritrea’s Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel said.

The two leaders signed the accord in the presence of King Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia and UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres, Gebremeskel said Sunday in a Twitter post.

“This agreement is a materialization of extensive Saudi back-channel diplomacy to maintain stability and development in one of the world’s most strategic locations,” Secretary-General of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies Saud al-Sarhan said by email from Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia’s ambition to become a global logistical and shipping hub “can only be realized if the Horn of Africa is at peace,” al-Sarhan said. “Hosting the signing of the Ethiopian-Eritrean peace agreement in Jeddah is an important sign of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to regional peace, security, and the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.”

