Ethiopia asked seven senior United Nations staff members to leave the country within 72 hours for allegedly meddling in the Horn of Africa nation’s internal affairs, the Foreign Ministry said.

The decision follows a similar move last month, when Medecins Sans Frontieres, one of only a handful of international charities providing frontline health care to people in conflict areas, said it was asked to cease operations by the government. The Norwegian Refugee Council, which provides assistance to nearly 600,000 people in six regions across Ethiopia, was given similar orders.

