(Bloomberg) --

Ethiopia filed terrorism charges against opposition leader and media mogul Jawar Mohammed and 23 others, according to the attorney general’s office.Jawar was arrested in July following the killing of prominent singer Hachalu Hundessa, an advocate of the Oromo ethnic group. Though Jawar’s activismhelped Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed come to power in 2018, their relations have soured as he became one of the Ethiopian leader’s fiercest opponents.

The charges include inciting ethnic clashes, telecommunications fraud and seeking to topple the government by violence, according to a statement Saturday by the office of the Attorney General Gedion Timothewos in Addis Ababa, the capital.

“They did nothing other than having different opinions from the government and Abiy,” Kedir Bulo, Jawar’s lawyer told reporters.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.