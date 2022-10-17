1h ago
Ethiopia Plans to Take Control of Tigray Airports, Federal Sites
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ethiopia’s government said it plans to take control of aiports and other federal government facilities in the northern Tigray region to safeguard the nation’s territorial integrity.
The government also warned civilians and humanitarian organizations to stay away from Tigray People’s Liberation Front military assets in the region, according to a statement posted on the Government Communication Service’s Twitter account on Monday.
