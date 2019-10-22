(Bloomberg) -- Ethiopia is investigating possible misappropriation of funds meant for the expansion of 10 state-owned sugar factories after the industry monopoly submitted financial statements after six years of failing to do so.

Ethiopian Sugar Corp., which runs the factories, is slated for privatization in a drive by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government to reduce national debt, generate foreign exchange and strengthen the economy of Africa’s second most-populous nation.

“We are looking at all aspects of utilization of the funds,” Auditor-General Gemechu Dubiso said, referring to 10 of 13 state-owned factories he didn’t identify. “We are looking at potential theft as well.”

Ethiopia May Use Privatisation Funds to Repay State Lenders

Sugar Corp. debt amounts to about 70 billion birr ($2.37 billion), according to Brook Taye, a senior adviser to the Finance Ministry, which guarantees the company’s debt. Sugar Corp. made advance payments of 11 billion birr to Metals & Engineering Corp., or METEC, to build three sugar mills, according to the Ethiopian military-industrial conglomerate’s director-general, Brigadier-General Ahmed Hamza.

Construction of three factories -- Omo-Kuraz I, Tana Beles I, and Tana Beles II –- stalled after METEC’s contracts were cancelled last year, METEC’s Ahmed said. Sugar Corp. managers approved advance and excess payments to METEC for incomplete work, according to Gemechu.

Sugar Corp. Chief Executive Officer Woyo Roba, deputy CEO Abraham Demissie, and spokesman Gashaw Aychiluhim declined requests for interviews.

