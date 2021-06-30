(Bloomberg) -- Rebel forces who have retaken control of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region demanded the withdrawal of Eritrean troops before agreeing to a cease-fire and talks to end almost eight months of conflict.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration should also restore services to Tigray, including power and telecommunications, and agree to be held accountable for atrocities in the war, Tigray People’s Liberation Front executive member Getachew Reda said on Tuesday.

“If he is interested in a cease-fire, let him address those issues,” Getachew said in a phone interview. “You cannot cut off electricity and services and expect to make peace.”

Abiy agreed to implement a cease-fire in Tigray on Tuesday, after fighters loyal to the TPLF recaptured the capital, Mekelle. The rebel forces have made a series of territorial gains over the past week after beginning an offensive on Ethiopian army divisions.

“We want to degrade as many enemy capabilities as possible,” Getachew said. “If that is what it takes, we’ll reach Asmara.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.