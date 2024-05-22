(Bloomberg) -- Ethiopia made only 10% of loan repayments that were due in the first nine months of the country’s fiscal year after a debt suspension agreement reached in 2023 gave it some respite, according to Finance Minister Ahmed Shide.

The nation repaid $52.1 million in the July-March period, when it should have remitted $512 million, Ahmed told lawmakers in the capital, Addis Ababa. Ethiopia and some of its lenders agreed last year to freeze repayments, which led the east African nation to default on a eurobond repayment in December.

“We have saved in our budget allocated to loan repayment due to the two-year interim debt suspension by the Common Framework and China amounting to $1.44 billion,” Ahmed said. “We are also in negotiations for an interim debt repayment suspension of $0.49 billion. This has also helped us to narrow down the budget deficit.”

The Paris Club on Nov. 30 announced the suspension of debt repayments from January 2023 through December 2024. China had already agreed a separate bilateral deal with Ethiopia.

In exchange for the standstill, Ethiopia had until March to reach a staff-level deal with the International Monetary Fund. That deadline has been extended to June after a mission to Addis Ababa in April failed to reach consensus.

Ethiopia also agreed to pursue similar relief from private creditors including hedge funds that hold its Eurobonds, as well as commercial bank lenders.

Ahmed said total debt stands at $65.7 billion, equivalent to about 40.2% of gross domestic product. The fiscal deficit has narrowed to 139.2 billion birr ($2.43 billion), from the 281.05 billion birr budgeted in June.

