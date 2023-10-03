(Bloomberg) -- Ethiopia faces a “high risk” of further atrocities because of instability in several regions and the failure to fully implement a peace deal between the government and the northern Tigray region, according to a United Nations panel.

An analysis by the International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia, whose mandate is up for renewal this week, found recent evidence of atrocity crimes in the country’s Tigray, Amhara, Afar and Oromia regions, the panel said in a report published on Monday.

“Violence, instability and reported human rights and other violations and abuses are now so widespread as to have alarming implications at the national level and across the sub-region,” and there’s “a strong likelihood of similar violations in the future,” the panel said.

The warning comes almost a year after the signing of a cease-fire agreement between the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front that brought an end to a brutal two-year war. The conflict left hundreds of thousands of people dead and forced millions more to flee their homes, according to US and European Union estimates.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week called Abiy to express concern about the security situations in the Amhara and Oromia regions, the State Department said Sept. 29.

In Amhara, Ethiopia’s second-most populous region, a local militia known as the Fano has fought fierce battles with federal soldiers in recent months after Abiy ordered all such groups to be integrated into the national army.

A state of emergency was announced in the region on Aug. 4, and the expert panel said it has received regular reports of armed clashes between the government and armed groups there.

The ongoing instability has thwarted Abiy’s efforts to bring Ethiopians together across ethnic and regional lines, a goal that won him a Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 alongside his peacemaking efforts with Eritrea.

