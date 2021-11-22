(Bloomberg) -- Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday vowed to march to the battlefront to lead the war against a rebel group that’s advanced over the past two months.

“This is the time that requires sacrifice for one’s county,” Abiy said in a statement posted on Twitter. “I will march on to the battlefield tomorrow to lead the defense. All of you who aspire to be one of Ethiopia’s most admired children, stand up for your country and let’s meet at the battlefield.”

Conflict has been raging in Ethiopia since Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister ordered an incursion into the norther Tigray region in November 2020 after forces loyal to the regional administration, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, attacked a federal army base.

The war has claimed the lives of thousands of people, displacing hundreds of thousands more and leaving millions in need of aid.

