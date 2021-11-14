(Bloomberg) -- Ethiopia’s Oromia region, which surrounds the capital Addis Ababa, imposed a nocturnal curfew amid the ongoing conflict between government forces and those from the northern Tigray region.

People have been ordered to stay at home and businesses closed between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., Adugna Ahmed, head of the Oromia Attorney General Office, said by phone on Sunday.

The move is the latest in a yearlong war that has killed thousands of people, displaced hundreds of thousands more and led the United Nations to warn that more than 400,000 people are at risk of starvation. Tigray militants have advanced to about 200 miles from Addis Ababa.

