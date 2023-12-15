(Bloomberg) -- Ethiopia’s government aims to conclude a deal with bondholders early next year on the terms of a restructuring of a $1 billion eurobond that it declined to make a coupon payment on this month, according to investors who participated in a call with Finance Ministry officials on Thursday.

The officials said private creditors and the government came close to an agreement, but will be unable to conclude it before the end of December, said the participants, declining to be identified because the call was closed to the press. The biggest obstacle was of a technical nature related to secured payment streams, one of the people said.

Ethiopia’s government missed a $33 million interest payment on the eurobond that was due on Dec. 11, after saying last week it was unable to honor the coupon because of the nation’s “fragile external position.” That’s put the Horn of Africa nation on the brink of default, ranking it alongside other countries that have reneged on their loan commitments in recent years including Zambia, Ghana and Sri Lanka.

In a statement issued after the call, Ethiopia’s Finance Ministry said it could have paid the December coupon, which it described as an “affordable amount,” but decided to withhold payment to ensure equitable treatment of all creditors.

“A failure to do so could indeed jeopardize ongoing discussions with other external lenders on the same matter,” the Finance Ministry said. The statement cited agreements already made to suspend debt service with its official creditors, which include other governments and international organizations.

Ethiopia has a 14-day grace period to make the payment, which expires on Dec. 25.

“The Ministy of Finance wishes to reiterate its strong desire to reach an agreement quickly with Ethiopia’s bondholders, and its commitment to restore normal relations with all its creditors at the earliest opportunity,” the statement said.

Common Framework

Ethiopia announced plans in 2021 to seek a debt review under the Common Framework, a Group-of-20 initiative designed to facilitate restructuring negotiations in the world’s poorest countries. The government proposed the overhaul after its economy was ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic and a conflict in the north of the country that slowed economic growth and exacerbated a foreign-exchange shortage.

China was the first of Ethiopia’s creditors to agree to a new debt service standstill this year. That was followed by others in the Paris Club of mostly developed-country creditors. Later, Ethiopia announced it was suspending payments on its bonds.

The Ethiopian authorities are also trying to secure an International Monetary Fund program that will outline how much debt relief the state needs, with a mission due to visit in early 2024.

Fitch Ratings on Thursday downgraded Ethiopia’s credit rating further into junk territory — to C from CC — to reflect Ethiopia’s failure to make the coupon payment.

“Fitch views the failure to make the coupon payment as the beginning of a sovereign default process,” it said.

