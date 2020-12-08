(Bloomberg) -- Ethiopia’s government said a United Nations team came under fire in the northern Tigray region after breaching at least two checkpoints.

The team was in the area on Sunday to conduct a security assessment for humanitarian agencies preparing to enter the conflict-torn region. They skipped the checkpoints and then drove in restricted areas, said Redwan Hussein, the state foreign minister and spokesperson for the government’s Emergency Task Force.

“They were about to break the third one and they were shot at and detained,” Redwan said. “Now they are free.”

Ethiopia’s government last week agreed to allow humanitarian agencies to access refugees and people internally displaced by a month of conflict in Tigray. Aid groups say they’re still struggling to access the area.

