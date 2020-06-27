Ethiopia Says It Seeks Dam Pact With Egypt in Next Two Weeks

Ethiopia said it seeks to reach an agreement with Egypt and Sudan over filling the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in the next two weeks, as it proceeds with construction.

“Ethiopia is scheduled to begin filling the GERD within the next two weeks, during which the remaining construction work will continue,” Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office said on Twitter. “It is in this period that the three countries have agreed to reach a final agreement on few pending matters.”

