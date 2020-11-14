(Bloomberg) -- Armed forces fired rockets at two cities in the Amhara region as the violence in Northern Ethiopia spreads beyond the restive Tigray area.

The central government’s Ethiopia State of Emergency task force blamed the Tigray People’s Liberation Front for that attack that may have damaged the cities’ airports. The TPLF was using up the last of its arsenal, the task force said, without offering any proof. TPLF officials previously said they have a significant supply of weapons.

The shelling comes after reports of a massacre of ethnic Amharas this week that may have left hundreds of people dead, Amnesty International said.

Hundreds have been killed and thousands displaced since Ethiopian armed forces began attacking Tigray on Nov. 4 in retaliation for an assault on an army base that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed blamed on the region’s government. Relations between Tigray and Abiy’s administration have been strained since he took office in 2018 and began consolidating power and sidelining the TPLF, once the nation’s pre-eminent power broker.

No immediate details of casualties from the rocket attack were given by the task force.

Tigray President Debretsion Gebremichael said investigations were underway to find out how many rockets had been fired and what targets had been hit.

﻿“Any airport used to attack Tigray will be a legitimate target,” he said..

Ethiopia’s Deputy Prime minister, Demeke Mekonnen Hassen, said Friday evening the government would shortly finish its ongoing military exercise against the ruling party in the northern Tigray region.Addressing members of the diplomatic corp and international agencies, Demeke said the military operations which have killed hundreds and caused more than 11,000 people to flee to Sudan was going to plan.“We have clear objectives and a clear plan. The operation is progressing as planned,” he said. “We’re on track. We have a plan, successful plan. I don’t think it will take a long time,” said Demeke.

Humanitarian Crisis

The attacks have led to a humanitarian crisis in the region. Even before the attacks there were 96,000 refugees and 100,000 internally displaced people in Tigray, Catherine Sozi, the UN’s resident and humanitarian coordinator in Ethiopia, told reporters.“There is extreme urgency. Ethiopia is a country that has a humanitarian response. We’ve already been providing humanitarian aid and assistance to millions of people in this country,” she said. “You can imagine at a time like this when there is conflict and there is confusion, where all the communication is cut, where there is food shortages, then we can’t reach the people who we need to provide services to, then we are concerned that every hour every day that the conflict continues that the most vulnerable people become even more vulnerable.”She said the UN currently has around 670 staff present in the Tigray region providing care to people in the refugee camps and assisting internally displaced people. But, she said, there was a huge problem getting access to both fuel and food in some areas.“The water tanks run on generators, the hospitals are running on generators. If there is no electricity, there is no communication then it just makes it that much harder to serve and provide assistance,” she said.

