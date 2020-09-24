(Bloomberg) -- Ethiopian officials said the security situation in the country is stabilizing after at least 160 people died in unrest following the June 29 death of a popular singer.

More than 2,000 suspects have been charged with crimes in relation to the violence, Attorney General Gedion Timothewos told reporters Thursday in the capital, Addis Ababa. Protests erupted in the city and other parts of the country after musician Haacaalu Hundeessa, a prominent voice during protests by ethnic Oromo for political reforms, was killed by unidentified gunmen.

“We have been able, in a coordinated manner, to conduct the investigation, apprehend suspects and bring charges against the suspects,” Gedion said.

The government remains committed to the political reform process, Billene Seyoum, spokeswoman for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, said at the briefing.

“Assessing the peace and security situation in the country, particularly in comparison to the events and activities of the previous year, it can be said that the overall picture is stable,” Billene said. “This is not to deny that there are sporadic incidents and pockets in which fatal incidents have also flared up.”

