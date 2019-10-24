(Bloomberg) -- Ethiopian leader Abiy Ahmed sought to cool tensions with Egypt over a giant dam his country is building on the Nile, saying he’s confident they can reach a solution on water-sharing that doesn’t harm either African nation.

Egypt and Ethiopia are willing “to collaborate on the project in a manner that will benefit the two sides,” Prime Minister Abiy told Ethiopian state media Thursday, shortly after meeting Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi on the sidelines of a Russia-Africa summit.

“We have no problem with having political negotiations with anyone; it will not disrupt the technical committee’s work,” he said.

Tensions have risen between in recent weeks over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile, which is set to be Africa’s biggest hydropower project when completed. The two countries are struggling to reach an agreement on how to fill the dam’s reservoir -- a process key to ensure a reliable flow to Egypt, which depends on the Nile for almost all its fresh water.

The Russia-backed meeting at the Black Sea resort of Sochi is the latest sign of increasing international involvement in the dispute. Egypt, which describes negotiations as deadlocked and has called for an outside mediator, said this week it’s accepted a U.S. proposal for fresh meetings with Ethiopia and Sudan.

“Egypt and Ethiopia being two large countries on the continent, there is some fear trouble between the two countries could create regional instability,” Abiy said. “Thus many countries, including Russia, have offered to mediate.” He didn’t explicitly refer to the purported U.S. offer that was announced by Egypt’s Foreign Ministry late Tuesday.

Abiy, who recently won the Nobel Peace Prize for ending a long-running conflict with neighbor Eritrea, accused parts of the media of inflaming the dispute.

