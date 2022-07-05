Jul 5, 2022
Ethiopia, Sudan Look to Calm Tensions With Leaders’ Meeting
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ethiopia’s premier said he and Sudan’s military leader pledged to peacefully resolve all outstanding disputes, about a week after clashes on their contested border stoked fears of all-out war.
“Our common bonds surpass any divisions,” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Twitter on Tuesday after meeting Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on the sidelines of a regional summit in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi. “We both made a commitment for dialogue & peaceful resolution to outstanding issues.”
Tensions soared between the Horn of Africa’s two most populous countries in late June, with their forces exchanging fire at the disputed territory of al-Fashqa after Sudanese soldiers were reported killed. Ethiopia and Sudan are also at odds over Ethiopia’s unilateral plans to fill and operate a giant dam it has built on a Nile River tributary.
