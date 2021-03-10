(Bloomberg) -- Ethiopia plans to release a final investigation report on the fatal crash of a Boeing Co. 737 Max in the “near future,” the nation’s transport ministry said Wednesday.

Lockdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic hampered the continuation of the investigation into what led to the crash on March 10, 2019 outside the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa. The Ethiopian Accident Investigation Bureau is now “in the final stage to release the report,” the transport ministry said in a statement on its Facebook page.

